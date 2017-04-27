Analysis: It’s not just droughts, but nearly all extreme weather is declining or at or near record lows

On Eve of DC climate march, drought drops to record lows in U.S. as nearly all extreme weather is either declining or at or near record lows (See: Climate Bullies Take to the Streets for ‘People’s Climate March' in DC on April 29th’) "It is not just droughts that are at or near record levels. On almost every measure of extreme weather, the data is not cooperating with the claims of the climate change campaigners. Tornadoes, floods, droughts, and hurricanes are failing to fit in with the global warming narrative."

Climate Depot Special Report

The federal government has just released yet another key piece of scientific data that counters the man-made global warming narrative. The federal U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that droughts in the U.S. are at record lows in 2017. See: Feds: U.S. drought reaches record low in 2017 as rain reigns – Sees lowest levels of drought ever monitored

“Drought in the U.S. fell to a record low this week, with just 6.1% of the lower 48 states currently experiencing such dry conditions, federal officials announced Thursday. That’s the lowest percentage in the 17-year history of the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report,” USA Today reported on April 27. (Ironically, climate activists had declared California to be in a permanent drought: Flashback 2016: Warmist wrong claim: ‘Thanks El Niño, But California’s Drought Is Probably Forever’)

Former Vice President Al Gore has made extreme weather warnings a staple of his climate change activist. See: Al Gore on the Weather: ‘Every night on the news now, practically, is like a nature hike through the book of Revelations’

But it is not just droughts that are at or near record levels. On almost every measure of extreme weather, the data is not cooperating with the claims of the climate change campaigners. Tornadoes, floods, droughts, and hurricanes are failing to fit in with the global warming narrative.

Below is a complete rundown of the very latest on extreme weather conditions: Update data from the 2016 Climate Depot report: Skeptics Deliver Consensus Busting ‘State of the Climate Report’ to UN Summit

Full Report on Extreme weather:

Below are more detailed data and information about the lack of extreme weather. Updated from the 2016 Climate Depot report: Skeptics Deliver Consensus Busting ‘State of the Climate Report’ to UN Summit

Extreme Weather:

Climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer in 2016: “Global warming and climate change, even if it is 100% caused by humans, is so slow that it cannot be observed by anyone in their lifetime. Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, droughts and other natural disasters have yet to show any obvious long-term change. This means that in order for politicians to advance policy goals (such as forcing expensive solar energy on the masses or creating a carbon tax), they have to turn normal weather disasters into “evidence” of climate change.”

New 2015 paper finds global warming reduces intense storms & extreme weather – A paper published in Science contradicts the prior belief that global warming, if it resumes, will fuel more intense storms, finding instead that an increase in water vapor and strengthened hydrological cycle will reduce the atmosphere’s ability to perform thermodynamic Work, thus decreasing the formation of intense winds, storms, and hurricanes.

25 New Papers Confirm A Remarkably Stable Modern Climate: Fewer Intense Storms, Hurricanes, Droughts, Floods, Fires…

Study in Journal Climate: Climate change does not cause extreme winters – Cold snaps like the ones that hit the eastern United States in the past winters are not a consequence of climate change. Scientists at ETH Zurich and the California Institute of Technology have shown that global warming actually tends to reduce temperature variability.’

PROF. ROGER PIELKE JR: TESTIMONY ON THE CURRENT STATE OF WEATHER EXTREMES: ‘It is misleading, and just plain incorrect, to claim that disasters associated with hurricanes, tornadoes, floods or droughts have increased on climate timescales either in the United States or globally’

Link to full testimony of Roger Pielke Jr. to Congress: ‘It is further incorrect to associate the increasing costs of disasters with the emission of greenhouse gases’

“Globally, weather-related losses ($) have not increased since 1990 as a proportion of GDP (they have actually decreased by about 25%) and insured catastrophe losses have not increased as a proportion of GDP since 1960.”

Have we Advanced? Report: Extreme Weather Extreme Claims: ‘In Little Ice Age, witchcraft was blamed for the devastating climate

Climate Skeptics turn tables on ‘attribution’ studies – Ask: Is ‘global warming’ causing a decrease in ‘extreme weather’ events?

‘We never hear the absence of extreme weather analyzed.’ Is ‘global warming’ causing less ‘extreme weather?!’

How Do They Explain ‘The Extreme Weather Events That Did Not Happen’

Climate Astrology: Flashback CIA 1974: Moscow Drought And Midwest Floods Caused By — Global Cooling

Flashback 1974 – CIA blamed extreme weather on global cooling and expanding Arctic ice

Global Cooling Causes More Extreme Weather–World Meteorological Organisation 1975

The 1970’s Global Cooling Alarmism: ‘Extreme weather events were hyped as signs of the coming apocalypse & man-made pollution was blamed as the cause’

CIA 1974 National Security Threat: Global Cooling/Excess Arctic Ice Causing Extreme Weather

NCAR 1974: Global Cooling And Extreme Weather Is The New Normal (National Center for Atmospheric Research)

Extreme weather used to be blamed on ‘global cooling’ in the 1970s and early 80s!

Flashback 1981: Climatologists blame recurring droughts & floods on a global cooling trend that could trigger massive tragedies for mankind’ – Flashback 1981: Climatologists now blame recurring droughts and floods on a global cooling trend that could trigger massive tragedies for mankind’ – Chicago Tribune – Nov. 25, 1981 http://archives.chicagotribune.com/1981/11/25/page/27/article/perspective …

Heavy Rain Used To Be Caused By Global Cooling, But Now Caused By Global Warming: Time Mag. 1974: ‘During 1972 record rains in parts of the U.S., Pakistan and Japan caused some of the worst flooding in centuries’

Flashback NOAA 1974: ‘Extreme weather events blamed on global cooling’ – NOAA October 1974: ‘Many climatologists have associated this drought and other recent weather anomalies with a global cooling trend and changes in atmospheric circulation which, if prolonged, pose serious threats to major food-producing regions of the world’

Droughts:

Feds: U.S. drought reaches record low in 2017 as rain reigns – Sees lowest levels of drought ever monitored

Flashback 2016: Warmist wrong claim: ‘Thanks El Niño, But California’s Drought Is Probably Forever’ –Wired Mag Claim: – May 2016: “Despite the snow in the Sierra Nevada, the water filling Lake Shasta, and the rapids in the Kern River, California is still in a state of drought. For now, maybe forever. Even the governor thinks so. On May 9, Jerry Brown issued an executive order that makes permanent certain emergency water cuts from the past few years.”

2017 Reality Check:

What “permanent drought”? New all-time 2017 rainfall record set for California

California’s governor says ‘never-ending drought’ is officially over

False ‘Permanent Drought’ Alarm: California’s Rainy Season in 2017 Now Ranks 2nd All Time In 122 Years Of Records

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr., a Professor in the Environmental Studies Program at the University of Colorado and a Fellow of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), revealed in 2016 that droughts were not getting worse.

Is U.S. drought getting worse? No,” Pielke wrote and revealed this EPA graph:

Pielke authored the 2014 book “The Rightful Place of Science: Disasters and Climate Change.”

New Study: Megadroughts in past 2000 years worse, longer, than current droughts – A new atlas shows droughts of the past were worse than those today — and they cannot have been caused by man-made CO2. Despite the claims of “unprecedented” droughts, the worst droughts in Europe and the US were a thousand years ago.

Even the recent California’s drought is not related to climate change. Much more severe California droughts occurred with lower allegedly ‘safe’ CO2 levels. According to the data, “past dry periods have lasted more than 200 years.” “Researchers have documented multiple droughts in California that lasted 10 or 20 years in a row during the past 1,000 years – compared to the mere 3-year duration of the current dry spell. The two most severe mega-droughts make the Dust Bowl of the 1930s look tame: a 240-year-long drought that started in 850 and, 50 years after the conclusion of that one, another that stretched at least 180 years.”

Scientists: ‘Severe droughts experienced recently…can no longer be seen as purely natural hazards’ – Land use & water management contribute

Flashback: Experts Blamed ‘Global Cooling’ For The Widespread Droughts Of The 1970s

DROUGHT CONDITIONS ACROSS THE U.S. VERY LOW – Limited to only 1.6% of continental US

Floods:

‘Floods are not increasing’: Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. slams ‘global warming’ link to floods & extreme weather – How does media ‘get away with this?’ – Pielke Jr. on how extreme weather is NOT getting worse: ‘Flood disasters are sharply down. U.S. floods not increasing either.’

“Floods suck when they occur. The good news is U.S. flood damage is sharply down over 70 years,” Pielke explained.

In a message aimed at climate activists and many in the media, Pielke cautioned: “Remember, disasters can happen any time and they suck. But it is also good to understand long-term trends based on data, not hype.”

Prof. Roger Pielke Jr. Rips flooding claims using UN IPCC quotes: ‘No gauge-based evidence has been found for a climate-driven, globally widespread change in the magnitude and frequency of floods’

Pielke Jr.: What did UN IPCC AR5 conclude on trends in flooding? 5..4..3..: ‘There continues to be a lack of evidence & thus low confidence regarding the sign of trend in the magnitude &/or frequency of floods on a global scale.’

Pielke Jr.: But doesn’t more extreme precipitation mean more floods? Again the SREX authors in 5..4..3: ‘Despite the diagnosed extreme-precipitation-based signal, and its possible link to changes in flood patterns, no gauge-based evidence has been found for a climate-driven, globally widespread change in the magnitude and frequency of floods during the last decades.’

Pielke Jr. : ‘How about IPCC SREX authors on floods? 5..4..3..: ‘A direct statistical link between anthropogenic climate change and trends in the magnitude/frequency of floods has not been established”

“Floods have not increased in the US in frequency or intensity since at least 1950. Flood losses as a percentage of US GDP have dropped by about 75% since 1940”

Feds declare no climate link to floods in 2015 – South Carolina’s ‘1000 year flood’ only a 10 year flood! U.S. Geological Survey: ‘No linkage between flooding & increase in GHGs’

Dr. Robert Holmes, USGS National Flood Hazard Coordinator: ‘The data shows no systematic increases in flooding through time’ – ‘USGS research has shown no linkage between flooding (either increases or decreases) and the increase in greenhouse gases. Essentially, from USGS long-term streamgage data for sites across the country with no regulation or other changes to the watershed that could influence the streamflow, the data shows no systematic increases in flooding through time.’

1000 year flood? ‘The majority of USGS streamgages had flood peaks that were less than 10-year floods.’ – ‘Analysis show NO indication that a 1000-year flood discharge occurred at any USGS streamgages’

Heavy Rains:

NOAA bastardizes science in Louisiana rain modeling study – Climatologists, data, & history refute NOAA’s claims

Climatologist Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. slams NOAA study as ‘manipulation of science for political reasons.’ ‘NOAA should be embarrassed.’

Pielke Sr.: ‘From under reviewed paper to NOAA PR to USA Today. A dismaying example of manipulation of science for political reasons.’

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano on new NOAA study: “No matter how hard federally funded climate activist scientists at NOAA try to bend and twist models and data to make it appear the invisible hand of ‘global warming’ has a role in almost every weather event, the facts refute their claims.”

Real Climate Science website’s Tony Heller’s analysis: NOAA rain modeling study ‘has no scientific basis, and ignores all available actual data’ – ‘Man-Made Modeling Abuse Increases The Odds Of NOAA Fraud’ – ‘The NOAA study has no scientific basis, and ignores all available actual data. Software models can be written to produce any result the author wants to produce. They are not evidence of anything other than deep corruption at NOAA.’ – ‘There has been no increase in heavy rains in Louisiana.’

1000 year rainfall study suggests droughts and floods used to be longer, worse

Tornadoes:

NOAA Tornado data reveals 2016 as ‘one of the quietest years since records began in 1954’ and below average for 5th year in a row, the federal agency is hyping statistics which allegedly show an increasing number of tornadoes.

Meteorologist Bastardi: ‘Extreme lack of tornadoes. Will need ‘second season’ to stop it from being quietest year on record!’

Flashback 2015: NOAA: Number of major tornadoes in 2015 was ‘one of the lowest on record’ – Tornadoes below average for 4th year in a row – ‘The year finished with 481 tornadoes of EF-1 strength or greater, the fourth year in a row that has been below average. Perhaps more significantly, the number of EF-3 and stronger tornadoes was one of the lowest on record. You have to go back to 1987 to find fewer. There were no EF-5s at all, and only three EF-4s.’

Hurricanes:

NOAA: U.S. Completes Record 11 Straight Years Without Major (Cat 3+) Hurricane Strike

But Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano pointed out that those who predicted more major hurricane activity due to climate change now want to change the definition of a major hurricane because their predictions have fallen short of reality. “With a new metric, warmists can declare every storm ‘unprecedented’ and a new ‘record’,” Morano said.

30 peer-reviewed scientific papers reveal the lack of connection between hurricanes & ‘global warming’

Extreme Weather Expert in 2016: ‘Incredible streak of no-US major hurricanes (Cat 3+) continues – 4,001 days & counting – Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. has done one very important climate thing today – he’s updated his now famous graph of hurricane drought.

He writes:

Extreme weather expert Professor Pielke Jr. noted: “US hurricane landfalls (& their strength) down by ~20% since 1900” and reveals this graph.

Weather Channel Founder Says Hurricane Matthew Is ‘Nature Not Mankind’

Clip from the film ‘Climate Hustle’: Extreme weather claims debunked – Climate Hustle now available on DVD!

US Atmospheric Scientist Sees No Link Between Hurricanes And Global Warming Over Past 30 Years

In fact Klotzbach’s plot above shows that there has even been a modest decline.

2016 season: U.S. Hits Record 127 Months Since Major Hurricane Strike

Tuesday marks a record 127 months since a major hurricane has made landfall in the continental United States, according to statistics compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Hurricane Research Division, which keeps data on all the hurricanes that have struck the U.S. since 1851.

The current drought in major hurricane activity is a “rare event” that occurs only once every 177 years, according to a study published last year by researchers at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) entitled The Frequency and Duration of U.S. Hurricane Droughts.

The Real ‘Consensus’: Global Warming Causes FEWER Hurricanes

Obama Longest-Serving President Not to See a Major (Cat 3 +) Hurricane Strike The U.S.

Obama has seen just four hurricanes make landfall on his watch, none of them classified by NOAA as major storms. Three were Category 1 storms (Irene in 2011; Isaac and Sandy in 2012) and just one was a Category 2 hurricane (Arthur in 2014).

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. rips NYT’s Coral Davenport for ‘false claims’ about typhoons: ‘Tropical cyclones, including the most powerful ones, have not become more common in the Philippines’

New paper finds strong hurricanes were much more common than thought during low-CO2 period 1851-1898 – Published in the Journal of Climate

Flashback: FEMA Dir. Craig Fugate said hurricanes cyclical, not linked to Climate Change

Flashback: Scientists reject Sandy/Climate Link — Warmists Go Full ‘Tabloid Climatology’ & Claim Sandy Speaks! — Round Up of Hurricane Sandy Reactions

